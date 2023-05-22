In response to the May 17 column "Birth control a bright spot in U.S. debate," the premise seems to place birth control (artificial contraceptives) as something good. The author makes the assumption that an anti-contraceptive view subjugates women; actually the opposite is true. The legalization of contraceptives (1965) subjugates women, and helped make the big move into the sexual revolution. Men can now easily use women, impregnate and move onto the next exploitation. Then when the contraceptive doesn't work, what should we do with the baby? Legalize the extermination of the innocent living, growing human being in the womb. The evil of no-fault divorce laws compounds the matter. The exploited women who do the right thing and not exterminate their offspring are now left in poverty. The snowball effect continues. Children now raised without a father have a greater chance of becoming a criminal, therefore the expanded cost on our penal system. Statistics on fatherless families can be found at "Rochester Area Fatherhood Network." We are living in a post-Christian society where western civilization is on the decline. Cutting God out of the pro-creative relation between a man and a women, making divorce easy, sex outside of marriage, etc., hurts all, especially the children. And no, the answer to poverty is not to exterminate the child. God's commands are for our benefit. We reject the love of our Creator, we crumble.