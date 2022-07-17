Letter: Bills chip away at rights

'Twas the night before July 8, and not a creature was stirring, except for the Pennsylvania GOP, working hard to chip away at the rights of Pennsylvanians. PA Republicans have been pushing forward SB 956, a bill which would amend the constitution to revoke Pennsylvanian’s rights to access abortion services. However, this infringement upon our liberties was not enough, as they then saw fit to pack SB 956 into SB 106, which also included several other constitutional amendments, such as requiring voter ID. This bill’s primary sponsor is David Argall, who following the 2020 election, cried out loudly for an audit despite the lack of widespread evidence of voter fraud. Other sponsors of the bill, Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano, who along with Sen. Argall, signed off on a letter objecting to the certification of the 2020 election results.

During the debates of SB 106, members of the Republican Party argued that this bill is being made to allow the voters to make the final determination on these issues. Being that many of the same elected officials attempted to disenfranchise the voters of Pennsylvania after the results of the presidential election, the cognitive dissonance of their arguments is astounding.

Additionally, the argument was made throughout the debates that this amendment would not ban abortion but would only prohibit taxpayer money being used for abortions. This argument is dishonest, especially given the language of "other rights relating to abortion." The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade has made it clear that there is no constitutional right to privacy, which could soon affect additional areas, including the right to same sex marriage and access to contraception. A constitution, whether federal or state, is designed to provide rights, not take them away; however this is not the mindset of the current PA GOP.

Katherine Pritchett

Wormleysburg