 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bills chip away at rights

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

'Twas the night before July 8, and not a creature was stirring, except for the Pennsylvania GOP, working hard to chip away at the rights of Pennsylvanians. PA Republicans have been pushing forward SB 956, a bill which would amend the constitution to revoke Pennsylvanian’s rights to access abortion services. However, this infringement upon our liberties was not enough, as they then saw fit to pack SB 956 into SB 106, which also included several other constitutional amendments, such as requiring voter ID. This bill’s primary sponsor is David Argall, who following the 2020 election, cried out loudly for an audit despite the lack of widespread evidence of voter fraud. Other sponsors of the bill, Mike Regan and Doug Mastriano, who along with Sen. Argall, signed off on a letter objecting to the certification of the 2020 election results.

During the debates of SB 106, members of the Republican Party argued that this bill is being made to allow the voters to make the final determination on these issues. Being that many of the same elected officials attempted to disenfranchise the voters of Pennsylvania after the results of the presidential election, the cognitive dissonance of their arguments is astounding.

People are also reading…

Additionally, the argument was made throughout the debates that this amendment would not ban abortion but would only prohibit taxpayer money being used for abortions. This argument is dishonest, especially given the language of "other rights relating to abortion." The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade has made it clear that there is no constitutional right to privacy, which could soon affect additional areas, including the right to same sex marriage and access to contraception. A constitution, whether federal or state, is designed to provide rights, not take them away; however this is not the mindset of the current PA GOP.

Katherine Pritchett

Wormleysburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Perry should resign

Letter: Perry should resign

In a letter to Scott Perry in January 2021, a few weeks after the insurrection on the 6th, I asked Perry where his leadership was on that day …

Letter: Fix the roads first

Letter: Fix the roads first

I read with interest the article in The Sentinel Saturday, June 25, about the new roundabout at Fairground Avenue. The paper states the boroug…

Letter: Time to study Satan

Letter: Time to study Satan

Americans would do well to study Satan. What is he like? What are his plans and ambitions? What is his future? Can he affect our nation?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News