Sen. Mike Regan’s bill for every school to have an armed school safety officer (SSO) makes no sense.

1. It does not work. Look at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Uvalde and Parkland, where there was an armed SSO or a police response in minutes.

2. The is no funding; it's another unfunded mandate, so local taxpayers are on the hook for an expense that goes up and up every year.

3. Regan’s proposal to hire ex-military is dangerous. Military training is not the training you want for a cop or SSO. Many suffer knowingly or unknowingly with PTSD and can have poor, impulsive judgment.

4. Regan’s bill ignores the real problem: easy access to guns by disturbed individuals. Where is his advocacy for real background checks with required gun proficiency testing and storage.

A good background check should have no red flag from the applicant’s: local police, spouse, ex-spouse, family, doctor, employer, former school teachers and neighbors. If denied, the applicant can appeal to a judge who makes the final decision. Having an ex-spouse to not object could also have additional benefits of reducing domestic abuse and assaults.

The applicant should show local police where and how a gun will be stored, and to have a safety course every five years and demonstrate they know how to use the gun.

Pennsylvania should be leading the way with politicians, police officers, ER doctors/nurses and school teachers advocating for gun laws that work to reduce massacres.

Stephen Hughes

Carlisle