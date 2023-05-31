Until recently, I feared that the Democratic Party was stuck with Joe Biden. I also thought that the Republican Part might be stuck with Donald Trump! It appeared that voters might be limited to “the empty suit” versus “the guy with too much baggage!” Of course tagging those two men with such identity is my opinion, but ... it is also the quiet opinion of many voters. I must admit that Donald Trump got a raw deal during his presidency, now that much of what he was accused of has been proven to be a hoax! But Trump left office not being as popular as when he went in because he was his own worst enemy: name calling, excessive tweeting and allowing his ego to often get in the way! So Joe Biden won the election primarily by remaining in his finished basement for most of the months leading up to that election. He really didn’t have to do much except sweep up votes by a majority of the independent voters that might have gone to Trump.