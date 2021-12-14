Letter: Better use of funds

Dear Editor:

Three-million taxpayer dollars! You cannot be serious! The school board must look at the property owners in the school district as one huge open pocket book. How in the world will this new turf field help improve any child’s education in future developments. This money could be better used to help our children’s education, with books and teachers. We even depend on social groups to help raise money to buy children pencils and paper, etc., because the schools don’t have the funding to do this. We even have our children sell candy or cookies door-to-door in order to take road trips because the school board thinks a $3 million field is more important.

What is the rational thinking behind this move? Don’t our legislators read the news about this senseless spending? Where is the auditor general? Most school board members haven’t a clue about what hardship they are placing on the property owners. Just like in all elected positions, you follow your leader.

What avenues are available for the property owners to stop this invasion of their hard-earned money? Maybe go to school board meetings? Wrong! Having served in the political arena for 10 years, I can assure you at the time the meeting agenda is made, their minds are made up and all the talking will not change their vote. This problem is not just in Carlisle but all over our inflated school districts in Cumberland County and the state. The public schools and the school boards must get back to basics in teaching and in spending the taxpayer’s money. Teach American values so children will be able to live in a changing America. School board members, don’t be like sheep; follow your own path, not others.

Roger Spitz

Carlisle

