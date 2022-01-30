 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Better understanding of situation

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Last weekend’s truck crash in Pennsylvania, which sadly resulted in the deaths of three research monkeys, has naturally received widespread media attention. It’s also unsurprising those opposed to animal research - despite the fact that it benefits both humans and animals alike - have quickly sought to capitalize off the situation.

Here’s a reality check.

First, the risk posed to humans is minimal. Only a handful of people approached the animals. Nobody appears to have been bitten or scratched. Furthermore, stories that a local resident became ill are reportedly untrue. This is according to the woman herself who told her local newspaper “I want people to know that I’m not sick despite what they read in the media.” She is wisely following the advice of federal health experts and is receiving preventative treatment as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, as unfortunate as this accident was, we must not lose sight of the simple fact that health studies in animals - including monkeys - are a critical and necessary part of the research process. They allow for new treatments and cures. For example, all of the COVID-19 vaccines were developed and tested in animals. Simply put, we would not be able to effectively combat the current pandemic without animal studies. This is a fact whether the animal rights groups that seek to capitalize off this sad event like it or not.

People are also reading…

Paula Clifford

Executive Director of Americans for Medical Progress

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another leftist hoax

Letter: Another leftist hoax

In the Jan. 15 publication, there are two letters to the editor, both refer to our country as a democracy. The country is not a democracy, we …

Letter: Preaching untrue doctrines

Letter: Preaching untrue doctrines

As we pass the anniversary of the riotous insurrection at the Capitol, a quote by HL Mencken comes to mind: "A demagogue is one who preaches d…

Letter: Repeating what you hear

Letter: Repeating what you hear

In his LTE, "Another leftist hoax," Richard Vrabel states “People tend to repeat what the corrupt media feeds them,” and he unwittingly manage…

Letter: Be more involved in schools

Letter: Be more involved in schools

COVID–19 has given us a surprising and valuable benefit by exposing the education curriculum being forced on our children by a monopolistic sc…

Letter: A tip of the hat

Letter: A tip of the hat

Ben Franklin is credited with saying, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News