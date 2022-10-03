 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Better handling of voter rolls

If you haven’t heard of the Electronic Registration Information System (ERIC), it’s time you have. ERIC sold itself to Pennsylvania as a voter roll management system in 2016, dedicated to accuracy. But does it deliver? That’d be a hard “no” from me – and Louisiana!

Louisiana recently terminated its relationship with the shoddy ERIC organization, after citizens raised concerns.

I too, as a new Committee Person in Camp Hill, voiced concerns about ERIC at the September Cumberland County Bureau of Elections meeting, after seeing that my voter list held on to some residents who haven’t lived at their address in 10 years; others who died as far back as 2015.

ERIC’s website claims there’s a cycle run every 60 days in partnership with the Department of State's voter rolls, the state licensing departments – to discern if residents moved out of their voting precinct; as well as Social Security Administration (SSA), to report residents who have since died. Now, while citizens are asked to exercise patience with government processes, we all know that the SSA acts with immediacy in terminating SS payouts upon death. So why would a deceased person still be on the voter rolls who died in 2015?

ERIC is still fighting against providing its voter list data to the public, even though federal law allows for that to be public. Also, ERIC’s own bylaws state that “under no circumstances [should] members transmit an individual’s record [showing] documentation that an individual is a non-citizen of the US.” Why would an organization charged with ensuring accuracy of voter information prohibit sharing data verifying whether an individual is an American citizen, and therefore eligible to vote in American elections?

It's time to suspend our relationship with ERIC; and expose their processes. We the people want a clean election!

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill

