Letter: Better cable barrier option

To the editor: 

In the letter to the editor by Mr. DiFilippo, he was concerned about the upgrades on Interstate 81, mainly the cable. Let me tell you how dumb the people are that planned this cable.

Driving through the Carolinas and Georgia, you will see a cable installed in the middle of the median. A cable in the middle will stop traffic going in both directions and the vehicle involved will be off the highway and not blocking traffic. An accident lately in Shippensburg area on 81 tied up traffic because the wrecked vehicle was in the traffic lane.

Another reason for one cable is the cost. Instead of paying for two cables on both north and south berms, you pay for one down the middle. It does not take a lot of brains to figure this out, but it does take some common sense.

Dale Stitzel

Carlisle

