Letter: Better address climate change
Letter: Better address climate change

To the Editor:

The world went on Red Alert Aug. 9, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. We have been warned in clear language by this worldwide panel of scientists that in order to avoid global catastrophe, it is imperative that we make rapid and drastic reductions in our fossil fuel emissions.

I am struggling to reconcile that chilling report with the recent state budget that my own Pa. senator and representative supported and that Gov. Tom Wolf signed that does nothing to acknowledge the climate crisis we are in. Instead we persistently support Pennsylvania's fossil fuel industry despite the fact that our state remains a major contributor to the very greenhouse gases fueling the climate crisis.

What we citizens can do is get behind RGGI, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and urge our elected officials to join Gov. Wolf in being an active participant in this collaborative effort of our neighboring states. RGGI targets carbon emissions in the power sector and helps make the transition to clean energy. We have the scientific wherewithal to combat climate change. What we need is the political will to do so.

Margee Kooistra

Mechanicsburg

