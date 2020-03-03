Letter: Bernie v. Bloomberg

Dear Editor:
I would like to put Bloomberg’s fortune of $60 billion (a low figure) in perspective for the average voter. To keep the math simple, let’s say that Bloomberg is getting 5.2% interest (another very low figure) on his money. That means his unearned income is $60 million a week. Compare that to the average American household whose earned income is $60,000 a year.
Bloomberg alone makes more in 10 minutes for doing nothing than the average American household makes in a year for working. During the recent two-hour debate, Bloomberg’s wealth increased by more than $700,000.
Does anyone think Michael Bloomberg has the slightest idea of what ordinary Americans, much less low-income Americans, are going through day by day?
Here’s the math:
- $1 billion at 5.2% = $52,000,000 or $1 million per week.
- Times 60 ($60 billion, that is) = $60 million per week.
- $60 million per week = $8.6 million per day.
- $8.6 million per day = $357,000 per hour
- $357,000 per hour = $5,950 per minute
- So 10 minutes = $59,500
It's entirely possible that the Democratic contest for president will come down to Bernie v. Bloomberg, the many v. the money. If the money wins, the true deep state — the oligarchs — will be in control forever, and for the many the American experiment in representative democracy will have died.
Tim Potts
Carlisle