Letter: Being thankful

Dear Editor:
This is the time of year to acknowledge things in our lives for which we are grateful. 2020 is a year unlike any we have experienced in our lifetimes, though with all the illness, death, natural disasters, political upheaval and national discord, we still have much for which to be thankful.
We should be thankful for the opportunity we had to be responsible citizens and vote for our candidate for president. During a time of animosity and divisiveness, the process worked and as a nation we are stronger for it.
We should be thankful that we have the opportunity and ability to act as responsible citizens by wearing masks to keep ourselves and others from contracting COVID. How many times in your life have you been called on to act in such a small way to make such a significant difference for your fellow citizen? Maybe never. This once-in-a-century pandemic provides us with a chance to be an unforgettable example to our children of how responsible citizens act in times of national crisis.
We should be thankful that U.S. pharmaceutical companies have the technology to develop a COVID vaccine in an unheard-of short period of time. This is American ingenuity; addressing a problem and finding a solution.
We should be thankful for all the healthcare workers who every day labor in compromised situations to provide care and compassion to our loved ones. They are the front-line soldiers in our battle against COVID. Other essential workers keep the wheels of our country turning for which we are also grateful.
We should be thankful for the teachers teaching our children. They are overcoming difficult circumstances to continue to make a difference in the children’s lives by finding creative ways to be impactful.
Adversity reveals character. Let’s be thankful for all those stepping up and revealing their true character.
Art Kunst
Carlisle
