This past week, I was one of thousands of volunteers from around the country to join the Alzheimer’s Association for their annual Community Leadership Summit in San Diego. It was energizing to meet other volunteers and learn the various reasons and motivations that bring us together to actively support the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Throughout the conference, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the critical role volunteers play in the success in supporting the over 280,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families here in Pennsylvania. I serve on The Longest Day Greater PA Committee as a Community Outreach Lead in Harrisburg because I lost my mother-in-law to the disease in 2018, and saw the devastating effects it has on the individual and their caregivers.

What impacted me the most from attending the conference was the inspiration and positive spirit that so many shared in their stories, as well as the connections that I was able to make with others in this fight. As an Alzheimer's Association volunteer, I look forward to doing my part, but more volunteers are needed. I invite other Pennsylvania residents to join me in fighting this devastating disease. Learn more at alz.org/volunteer.

Mindy Aunkst

Harrisburg