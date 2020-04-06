Letter: Beating COVID-19 together

Americans have always rallied together in times of crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic should be no exception
Some of us, myself included, initially thought this virus was nothing to worry about. Wrong! This is serious stuff, folks, and we need to apply common sense and follow the guidelines that have been established. I applaud President Trump and Gov. Wolf for their efforts in addressing this pandemic. Their plans are not perfect, but they are working. Some of our elected officials and national news media need to stop playing the blame game and work together to defeat this menace affecting America, as well as our world. As Lincoln stated many years ago, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
I applaud our first responders and health care workers for their bravery and dedication. These folks are the true heroes here. I also applaud the folks at grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., for keeping places clean and disinfected for customers. If we all continue to abide by the guidelines, we can get back to some sense of normalcy sooner rather than later. Our country has to get back to work, but we have to have patience. It is difficult because many business owners cannot afford to be closed and employees need a paycheck. Hopefully, with the recent passing of a stimulus package, some relief will be available.
What separates this virus from other viruses is the fact that it spreads so quickly if left unchecked. Some will argue that more people have died due to other diseases or wars or other catastrophes. This may be true, but, had we not acted quickly in my opinion, this pandemic could have turned into something even more extreme.
We will beat COVID-19 because humankind excels in times of need. Let’s all do our part, and if we do, our country will rebound better than ever.
Vince DiFilippo
Cumberland County Commissioner
