Letter: Beating COVID-19 together

Americans have always rallied together in times of crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic should be no exception

Some of us, myself included, initially thought this virus was nothing to worry about. Wrong! This is serious stuff, folks, and we need to apply common sense and follow the guidelines that have been established. I applaud President Trump and Gov. Wolf for their efforts in addressing this pandemic. Their plans are not perfect, but they are working. Some of our elected officials and national news media need to stop playing the blame game and work together to defeat this menace affecting America, as well as our world. As Lincoln stated many years ago, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”

I applaud our first responders and health care workers for their bravery and dedication. These folks are the true heroes here. I also applaud the folks at grocery stores, pharmacies, etc., for keeping places clean and disinfected for customers. If we all continue to abide by the guidelines, we can get back to some sense of normalcy sooner rather than later. Our country has to get back to work, but we have to have patience. It is difficult because many business owners cannot afford to be closed and employees need a paycheck. Hopefully, with the recent passing of a stimulus package, some relief will be available.