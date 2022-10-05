Letter: Be SMART with gun safety

I am writing regarding the recent article “Student found with firearm at Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy Tuesday.” This headline was shocking since Elmwood Academy is a school for grades 4-5! I have two school-age grandchildren, and the threat of gun violence is always front of mind. I do not believe society or our legislature takes this threat nearly seriously enough.

How did a 10- or 11-year-old child gain access to a firearm? The answer is simple. Adults in that child’s world do not take gun storage seriously. We are lucky that a tragedy didn’t take place. Are parents and grandparents supposed to continue to hope that luck will be on our side when we send our children to school? We can and must do better to prevent gun violence.

Every year, nearly 700 children, 17 and under, die by suicide with a gun; 4.6 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked. Secure firearm storage should be an essential part of home safety. Everytown for Gun Safety's Be SMART framework is designed to help adults normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible actions to prevent child gun deaths and injuries.

Secure all guns in your home and vehicles.

Model responsible behavior around guns.

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.

Recognize the role of guns in suicide.

Tell your peers to be SMART.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American children and teens. Seventy-five percent of school shooters acquire their firearm from a parent or close relative. In an average year, gun violence in America kills 40,000 people, wounds twice as many, and has an economic consequence of $557 billion.

Save our children. Be SMART. Elect leaders who will pass sensible gun safety measures.

Jo Bitzer

Upper Allen Township