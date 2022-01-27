Letter: Be more involved in schools

COVID–19 has given us a surprising and valuable benefit by exposing the education curriculum being forced on our children by a monopolistic school system. By viewing remote virtual classes, parents have discovered what is actually being taught.

For many years we have realized our schools have been failing and the unions have advised sending more money. Our Carlisle Borough Property Tax budget shows the largest expense by far is for education (72 cents of every dollar to schools, the rest is to fund borough operations and services, 10 cents to the county and a penny to the library). But the funds seldom seem to reach the classroom itself. For decades we have been told that throwing money at problems was the answer, never mind the declining results. Union dues increase when teachers are paid more.

Now, thanks to remote classes, we discovered that rather than teaching math, science, history, biology, chemistry or reading, our children are being indoctrinated.

What can we do? Parents need to know the teachers, attend every PTA meeting, vote for worthy school board members, and advise politicians to direct funds to students, not unions. Watch carefully over your precious children and their schoolwork.

Obviously, the unions despise competition, bitterly opposing home schooling, charter schools and parochial schools. It is interesting that teacher unions are delighted with the COVID shutdowns and very reluctant to reopen, making all sorts of demands.

Students are graded by test scores that reward the parroting of what the teacher said or what the selected textbook printed. They are taught to not challenge, question or think for themselves. Worse yet, curriculums are not even designed for successful future employment, nor do universities guarantee placement after graduation. They simply give the graduate a very expensive paper to mount on the wall.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 epidemic has revealed to us a serious issue.

Fred Battles

Carlisle

