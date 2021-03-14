Letter: Be careful what you wish for

Dear Editor:

John Acton's quote — "Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely" — in my opinion fits perfectly with the unholy alliance of the mainstream media, big tech and the former Democrat party that has veered so far left it is a far cry from the once great party of JFK and Scoop Jackson.

This troika is now in total control. Let's look at Joe Biden's accomplishments. In just a few short weeks, with the stroke of his pen he has shut down the Keystone pipeline, soured relations with Canada, put a moratorium on oil and gas drilling on federal lands and put a 100-day pause on deportations which destroyed an orderly immigration policy. Federal Judge Drew Tipton thankfully issued a temporary restraining order ruling that such a policy violates federal law.

It seems to me that unity Biden style is China and Saudi Arabia giving millions of dollars to the University of Pennsylvania and other universities without accountability, PBS lawyer Michael Beller calling for the children of Trump voters to be sent to reeducation camps and the lovable old relic Katie Couric calling for the reprogramming of Trump voters!

The Democrats are in control of both the Executive and Legislative branches of government. Be careful what you wish for!