Letter: 'Be a Nevin'

Dear Editor:
Over a weekend I spent time in your small city to attend funeral services for Nevin Lehman. At both the viewing and memorial service, friends spoke of Nevin as a kind spirit that would give anyone the shirt off his back and a beautiful soul that taught us how to love.
These characteristics were true of Nevin; he was always looking to help others and make everyone around him smile — and he was good at it!
The “Be a Nevin” article in the 9/15 edition of the newspaper states a “fundraiser looks to make Lehman’s legacy a more permanent part of the fabric of Carlisle” and $1,500 of $2,500 has been raised to erect a mural downtown. The article also states that his family is still in need of $5,000 to cover burial expenses. Imagine my confusion when a community so blessed by a man wanting to help everyone around him is seeking to erect a mural to carry out the man’s legacy rather than actually carrying out his legacy of love and help for those less fortunate.
Nevin’s family requested donations in his memory to organizations that helped him, so that more community members can be assisted. But it appears that some community members would rather paint his picture downtown to take selfies. While this may be a beautiful memorial, it does not carry out his legacy of loving and helping others. Perhaps some could take their own advice to “Be a Nevin” and look for opportunities to donate and volunteer within Carlisle to assist those in need.
I would suggest donations be made to Ewing Brothers Funeral Home (for funeral expenses) or community organizations: Salvation Army of Carlisle, Maranatha Carlisle, or UCP of Central PA. Volunteer opportunities to help others are available year round with The Salvation Army.
Kimberly Beadencup
Schwenksville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!