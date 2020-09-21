Letter: 'Be a Nevin'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Over a weekend I spent time in your small city to attend funeral services for Nevin Lehman. At both the viewing and memorial service, friends spoke of Nevin as a kind spirit that would give anyone the shirt off his back and a beautiful soul that taught us how to love.

These characteristics were true of Nevin; he was always looking to help others and make everyone around him smile — and he was good at it!

The “Be a Nevin” article in the 9/15 edition of the newspaper states a “fundraiser looks to make Lehman’s legacy a more permanent part of the fabric of Carlisle” and $1,500 of $2,500 has been raised to erect a mural downtown. The article also states that his family is still in need of $5,000 to cover burial expenses. Imagine my confusion when a community so blessed by a man wanting to help everyone around him is seeking to erect a mural to carry out the man’s legacy rather than actually carrying out his legacy of love and help for those less fortunate.