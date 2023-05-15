When I was a kid, my brother and I had lawn darts. The darts had a sharp end so that they would stick in the ground when you threw them. Fortunately we didn’t throw them at each other. Back in 1987, a 7-year-old was killed when one of her brother’s friends threw one at her. It pierced her skull and caused massive brain trauma. Her father campaigned to get lawn darts banned and he succeeded in 1988 when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission banned them. This week, three kids were killed in Allen, Texas at an outlet mall. One obvious solution would be to ban assault rifles, the weapon of choice these days of mass shooters. Yet our legislators refuse to do this. So what could we do to compel them to change their minds? I suggest that we require all legislators to visit the morgue for all mass shooting victims. One of the law enforcement officers in Allen, Texas was checking on one of the victims, and when he rolled the child over, he found that the victim no longer had a face. This is what the legislators need to see first-hand. We should also require that they must attend the funerals for every victim and visit the survivors that are in the hospital. Maybe then they would come to their senses and do something about this national nightmare.