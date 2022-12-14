Letter: Bag reduction not the solution

In response to Tamela Trussell’s Dec. 1 letter “Understanding bag reduction ordinances,” people pushing the elimination of plastic bags refer to these as “single-use plastic” (SUP). Most people I know use these bags twice, for waste paper baskets etc.; all my bags are used twice. Now if they remove these bags, we have to buy bags. Years ago the earth worshipers wanted us to stop using paper bags because we’re destroying the trees, so we obliged and went to plastic. Now they want us to go back to paper or use filthy reusable bags. I call reusable bags filthy because people take their groceries home, unload the bags on their filthy garage, kitchen and bathroom floor, and then go shopping and set the filthy bag on the conveyor where we place our food. Another excuse the author gives for eliminating plastic bags is because of ocean pollution, blaming the bag instead of the criminal polluter. The same illogic is used when blaming the gun instead of the criminal.