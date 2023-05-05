As we head into the primary election season, your choices for school board have rarely been more important. Cumberland Valley School District has a reputation for excellence that has been built over many years through the hard work of a lot of our educators and community members. We are invested in our children’s future. As I prepare to leave the CV board, it is important to me that we choose new members who will continue our tradition of excellence. I have talked to people you know and trust in our community. Barry Sherman, retired Middlesex Township Police Chief; Ed Beam, Middlesex Township Fire Chief; Frank Roberto, former Middlesex Township Tax Collector; and Don Geistwhite Jr, chairman of the Middlesex Township Board of Supervisors, are willing to let you know they are recommending Anne Marie Fenton and Cindy Lehman to represent Middlesex/Monroe in the upcoming elections. They care about what happens to our children. Please vote for Cindy and Anne Marie.