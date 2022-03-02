Letter: Avoid this straw man

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “straw man” as “an argument, claim or opponent that is invented in order to win or create an argument.” Surely this is an apt description of House Bill 1332 as reported in the Tuesday, Feb. 22 Sentinel and co-sponsored by our local Republican representatives, Greg Rothman, Dawn Keefer and Torren Ecker.

The bill’s sponsor promotes it as “curriculum transparency legislation” and further states that it would give parents “easy access” to what their children are being taught. Should it really be necessary to enact legislation simply to make a process that already exists easier? The information in question: course curriculums and their revisions, state academic standards, textbooks and other teaching materials, are already available to parents and the public in general and have been for years. Obtaining this knowledge might require attending a school board meeting or doing online research, but it is currently attainable. To suggest otherwise is a complete straw man, a fallacious argument.

Additionally, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin), makes no mention of hiring additional staff for our already strapped school districts to accomplish this considerable increase in administrative labor. So what’s the plan? Are we going to hire more personnel and likely increase taxes? Or are we going to put it on the teachers and in these challenging times throw just one more high hurdle in their path?

HB 1332 is a piece of specious legislation, a straw man to be avoided, or vetoed, as the case may be.

Sally Ker

Boiling Springs

