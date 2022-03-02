 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Avoid this straw man

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “straw man” as “an argument, claim or opponent that is invented in order to win or create an argument.” Surely this is an apt description of House Bill 1332 as reported in the Tuesday, Feb. 22 Sentinel and co-sponsored by our local Republican representatives, Greg Rothman, Dawn Keefer and Torren Ecker.

The bill’s sponsor promotes it as “curriculum transparency legislation” and further states that it would give parents “easy access” to what their children are being taught. Should it really be necessary to enact legislation simply to make a process that already exists easier? The information in question: course curriculums and their revisions, state academic standards, textbooks and other teaching materials, are already available to parents and the public in general and have been for years. Obtaining this knowledge might require attending a school board meeting or doing online research, but it is currently attainable. To suggest otherwise is a complete straw man, a fallacious argument.

Additionally, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin), makes no mention of hiring additional staff for our already strapped school districts to accomplish this considerable increase in administrative labor. So what’s the plan? Are we going to hire more personnel and likely increase taxes? Or are we going to put it on the teachers and in these challenging times throw just one more high hurdle in their path?

People are also reading…

HB 1332 is a piece of specious legislation, a straw man to be avoided, or vetoed, as the case may be.

Sally Ker

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: My experience in Carlisle

Letter: My experience in Carlisle

My name is Alejandro Amigo, and I come from Chile. I arrived at Carlisle one year ago because my dad, a Chilean Army Officer, was designated a…

Letter: Actual boots on the ground

Letter: Actual boots on the ground

Perhaps now is the time to examine the Russian-Ukrainian crisis from the view of a major participant - the Russian soldier. This "account," ba…

Letter: Divide in the GOP

Letter: Divide in the GOP

Much has been made of the disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress, but there is a much deeper divide in American …

Letter: A modest proposal

Letter: A modest proposal

Vaccination for coronavirus, a highly contentious issue accurately and faithfully reported in The Sentinel, finds happy resolution in an uncom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News