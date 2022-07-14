Letter: Audit for election fraud

Audit for election fraud

“Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness. But rather expose them.” Ephesians 5:11-12

Allow me to praise two mighty forces, who are exposing evil – election fraud—at the highest levels. And, it’s no easy task. It’s a time-consuming endeavor, as the evildoers exhaust all their legal resources to avoid the light of exposure.

First: The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF). PILF pursues state and local governments with voter roll irregularities – a vulnerability that lends itself to voter fraud. PILF recently won a long, legal fight that led to our state’s removal of thousands of dead citizens from its voter rolls. In PILF’s lawsuit, they alleged that at least 21,000 dead Americans were on the voter rolls a month prior to the November 2020 election. In another case, PILF forced the Commonwealth to publicly admit that due to an alleged programming “glitch,” PennDOT allowed foreign nationals to register to vote for decades!

Second: Audit the Vote (ATV). ATV advocates for free and fair elections across Pennsylvania. ATV is behind the push for a “full-forensic audit” of the 2020 election. With more than 100,000 signatures on the petition, the demand is there, and the call has gotten some response from the state legislature; but again the fight is a slow-go as some state officials rebuff the effort with legal maneuvers.

Still, with the passage of time, more and more election crimes are surfacing. Most recently, a former US Congressman, Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philly, pleaded guilty to falsifying votes for Democrats in elections between 2014-2018. His scheme involved bribing the Judge of Elections, Domenick J. Demuro.

It’s these esteemed overlords of our election that have the power to protect or to spoil election integrity! What else – who else—will be exposed in due time? Psalm 37:7

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill