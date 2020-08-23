Letter: Attacking the messenger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

There’s a disturbing behavioral trend happening, since November 2016. Now, it’s so widespread, some might call it a pandemic. I call it a Dem-panic.

It’s the shutdown of speech, mostly affects those who can’t counter reasonable arguments. Instead, they lodge insults, like: Racist. Nazi. Homophobe. Alt-right. At the speaker, the source.

I’m tired of it. Everyone is. It’s childish. Mean-spirited, And, frankly, it’s a form of oppression, so it’s caustically hypocritical!

A friend recently posted an article on social media; the subject was spot on, everyone was talking about this age-old drug that helped thousands recover from COVID. Instead of debating the assertions, the commentary spiraled into a character analysis of my friend because the publication source was “alt-right,” as they put it. She was shocked; and shut down her account.

If only she wasn’t judged by a fleeting Facebook post! She has friends and family of diverse backgrounds; countless students who respect her! She’s a woman of faith and family. In short, she’s a standout person, someone you’d count yourself lucky to know!

But she was beat down.