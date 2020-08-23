Letter: Attacking the messenger

Dear Editor:
There’s a disturbing behavioral trend happening, since November 2016. Now, it’s so widespread, some might call it a pandemic. I call it a Dem-panic.
It’s the shutdown of speech, mostly affects those who can’t counter reasonable arguments. Instead, they lodge insults, like: Racist. Nazi. Homophobe. Alt-right. At the speaker, the source.
I’m tired of it. Everyone is. It’s childish. Mean-spirited, And, frankly, it’s a form of oppression, so it’s caustically hypocritical!
A friend recently posted an article on social media; the subject was spot on, everyone was talking about this age-old drug that helped thousands recover from COVID. Instead of debating the assertions, the commentary spiraled into a character analysis of my friend because the publication source was “alt-right,” as they put it. She was shocked; and shut down her account.
If only she wasn’t judged by a fleeting Facebook post! She has friends and family of diverse backgrounds; countless students who respect her! She’s a woman of faith and family. In short, she’s a standout person, someone you’d count yourself lucky to know!
But she was beat down.
I wonder how young Nick Sandmann dealt with racist mischaracterization by America’s media giants. He was even dubbed: “the most punchable face in America.” (Talk about bullying!) By God’s grace, he was vindicated because someone videotaped the encounter! The WHOLE encounter. Now those bullies are paying for their heartless and politically-driven mischaracterization!
Wish there was a cure for dem-panic. Or vaccine. Or maybe we could just stop the spread, by actually discussing the issues, not defaming the messenger.
Caroline Machiraju
Camp Hill
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!