Letter: At a legislative crossroads

Dear Editor:

Our Pennsylvania Legislature is rapidly approaching a legislative crossroads that will have far-reaching consequences. Will it reflect the will of the citizens it claims to represent or continue down the path of hyper-partisanship, gridlock and dysfunction?

In 2021 all PA House, Senate, and Congressional districts will be redrawn following the 2020 Census. Under the present system, legislators draw these districts and in many cases, ensure that a particular candidate or party gains or remains in power.

To date over 380 municipal and county resolutions have been passed and over 100,000 petition signatures gathered in support of creating an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission with strict rules for transparency, impartiality and accountability. A recent poll found that 67% of Pennsylvania voters favor an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.