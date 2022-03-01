Letter: Associated Press mixes opinion with news

The Associated Press used to be a source Americans could trust to report the news ... past tense. The AP has become blatantly partisan, not just blurring but erasing the line between the news and what should be on the opinion page. Examples abound in every daily paper. The Feb. 15 headline story, “Governors viewed as political backstops,” lauds their role in stopping “a wave of GOP-backed legislation.” The headline could more logically have been “Democrat governors single-handedly obstruct legislation passed by popularly elected representatives,” but some would also call that slanted. Perhaps the AP should just have reported, “Democrat governors’ vetoes of GOP-backed legislation highlight the checks and balances in our government.”

The AP injects bias throughout the article. It describes the Wisconsin governor vetoing “a bill that would have banned anti-racist teaching in schools.” That completely omits the legislature’s intent to ban teaching approaches it views as themselves fundamentally racist.

The article consistently uses the Left’s preferred terminology. It says Democrat governors vetoed “bills aimed at restricting voting” and quotes Democrats about “Republican attacks on voting rights” and “stripping voting rights.” The AP could have noted that nobody’s right to vote would be eliminated by the laws, and that the bills’ sponsors are seeking to ensure voters’ rights to have secure elections. If the AP wanted to be more neutral, they could simply have written about vetoing GOP-backed bills to codify consistent election procedures. And of course, the article uses the euphemism “abortion rights” instead of – well, there is no neutral term to describe a woman killing her own defenseless unborn child.

It is time for The Sentinel to include disclaimers with each AP article, such as, “The opinions expressed and terminology used reflect the interpretations and viewpoints of the Associated Press about the events reported.”

Cloyd Gatrell

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0