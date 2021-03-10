Letter: Assisting seniors

Dear Editor:

Nursing home care is vital to older Americans and affects us all. In my long career in nursing home administration, I have seen too many times that the lack of staffing is a problem that harms people and prevents quality care.

Recently Attorney General Josh Shapiro and U.S. Attorney Scott Brady indicted a former nursing home administrator on federal fraud charges. This breaks my heart for the individuals living in that home and in all homes that value profit over care.

The top priority in my Walk with Janelle campaign is the quality of nursing home care and staffing. I have witnessed far too many problems in these areas throughout my long career. I vowed to bring them to light as a candidate for Pennsylvania House District 199 in 2020. I will continue to do so as a candidate for the district in 2022 and beyond.

Despicable acts of negligence and fraud in nursing homes committed in the name of profit or personal gain are totally unacceptable and must end. Unfortunately, it took a pandemic to make these problems more obvious to the general population.