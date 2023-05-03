The country is held hostage by the supposed right to carry AR-15 by disturbed, angry people. Why does GOP defend this right for people to purchase, carry, kill harmless citizens of US? It is not the Second Amendment intent for this to occur. Yes, people, as I do believe, have a right to have a weapon to hunt. If a person hunts and can’t kill an animal with three shots, [they should] stop hunting. If you can’t stop an invader with six shots, then they shoot better. AR-15s are not to hunt quail but to kill humans.

Wake up, America!

The GOP defends this right to the detriment of US citizens. The GOP keeps saying we need to study. After a mass shooting, the Kentucky governor broke down informing the public about the killings in Louisville of five people, three of which were friends. We must stop this madness.

The country is being forced into lockdown to stop deranged AR-15 gun-toters. Everywhere you go through security, locked doors and people being uneasy. Why do we have to live in lockdown?

Why are we paying billions of dollars to ramp up security to save our own lives? We have The GOP to thank. Isn’t the GOP against spending vast amount of tax dollars? Well welcome to 2023. These new taxes brought to you courtesy of the AR-15-touting GOP. Don’t you see again the hypocrisy of GOP’s totally misguided legislators? You need to require change or enjoy living in constant fear and higher taxes, courtesy of your GOP’s support of mass killers.

Your family, friends and your life depends on taking action to have legislators end our being hostage.

James H. Massey Jr.

East Pennsboro Township