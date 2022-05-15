 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: As a people, who are we?

“First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Contrary to many conservatives, I believe the most important amendment to our Constitution is the First Amendment. Many politicians running for office currently only seem to know the Second Amendment, ignoring the other 26. As one who believes the power of the state is based solely in the people and not guns, these candidates scare me. Our great nation is based on law. Violence is how the ignorant react to debate.

Freedom of speech is being attacked on many levels. The free press is now called “the enemy of the people.” Wonder what Benjamin Franklin would say about this? Citizens are working to ban books with the support of conservative politicians. Reminds me of the book burnings under the Third Reich. The previous president and his party constantly identify minority ethnic and racial groups as the cause for all our problems. As one who lost family in concentration camps during WWII for just being Polish, I wonder how far conservatives are willing to go.

There is a quote often attributed to Sinclair Lewis that goes, “When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."

I pray my fellow citizens will support our imperfect constitutional democracy over fascism.

Joe Tomkiel

Carlisle

