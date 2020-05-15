Letter: Arbery's needless death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

His name is Ahmaud Arbery and he is a child of God, made in the image of God. He was shot in February while jogging in mid-day in his own neighborhood by two armed men. Arbery is African American and was unarmed. His shooters, a father and son, white men in Georgia, chased him down, and took the law into their own hands.

As a pastor and a parent I am horrified and sickened to read of such a crime. When any child is murdered we all suffer. I can only imagine the agony Arbery’s family must be going through. His death has been described as a modern day lynching. Ahmaud was only 25. He had his whole life ahead of him. What must African Americans parents tell their sons and daughters? Is it unsafe to go jogging in the middle of the day?

The justice system in Georgia has finally arrested these two men but it was after the recusal of two district attorneys, one of whom dubbed the murderers' actions perfectly legal, the surfacing of a video of the shooting, a louder call for action, which included celebrities AND protests by Arbery's supporters. I am astounded that this is what it has taken for the movement of the investigation of this case.