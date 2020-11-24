Letter: Appreciates United Way support

Dear Editor:

Employment Skills Center is one of 23 United Way partner agencies in Carlisle and Cumberland County. Our mission is to help adults in our community achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training.

It is through the generous support of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and many others that we are able to continue serving our community as we have done for 53 years.

During the 2019-2020 program year, Employment Skills Center served more than 425 adults in the local community and continued to serve them as each of us navigated the uncertainties related to COVID-19. Our core programs — which include GED Preparation, Adult Basic Education, and English as a Second Language classes — continued to operate remotely and allowed our students to continue working toward achieving their educational and employment goals. These programs are offered free of charge and provide students with the skills needed to build successful careers and improve their quality of life.