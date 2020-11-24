Letter: Appreciates United Way support

Dear Editor:
Employment Skills Center is one of 23 United Way partner agencies in Carlisle and Cumberland County. Our mission is to help adults in our community achieve personal growth and job betterment through education and training.
It is through the generous support of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County and many others that we are able to continue serving our community as we have done for 53 years.
During the 2019-2020 program year, Employment Skills Center served more than 425 adults in the local community and continued to serve them as each of us navigated the uncertainties related to COVID-19. Our core programs — which include GED Preparation, Adult Basic Education, and English as a Second Language classes — continued to operate remotely and allowed our students to continue working toward achieving their educational and employment goals. These programs are offered free of charge and provide students with the skills needed to build successful careers and improve their quality of life.
The 2020 United Way Campaign is more important than ever for the 23 partner agencies who receive this critical funding and support. Over the summer, ESC was the recipient of funds which provided much needed PPE supplies for our agency. These supplies were necessary in order to open our doors and ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff. This would not have been possible without the generous donations through United Way’s emergency response fund.
This year has been challenging on all fronts and we are incredibly grateful to United Way and the local community for coming together and supporting each other during a time of great need.
Mindy Tremblay
Executive Director Employment Skills Center
