Letter: Appreciate community support

Appreciate community support

Dear Editor:

Maranatha-Carlisle has been blessed in many ways by the community, especially during these difficult times where the challenges of COVID-19 have impacted us, our clients and how we provide our services.

When COVID-19 became prevalent, we had to change how we serve our clients. However, we have been able to continue providing all of our same services to them, in a slightly different way. Because of the generosity of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County; and those who provided funds for the Carlisle Area Emergency Relief Fund (CAERF); we were able to purchase laptop computers and supporting technology that will allow our team to video-conference with clients and partners; and also to work remotely. We are able to continue our life-changing work.

For those of you who don’t know about us, Maranatha-

Carlisle is a nonprofit organization that is funded in part by the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, the Partnership for Better Health, and many other generous donors. We are a 501.c.3 organization, serving as a financial management agency. We assist those who are most vulnerable in our community, or who are in financial crisis; by providing them with financial management services.