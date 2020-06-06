Letter: Appreciate community support

Appreciate community support
Dear Editor:
Maranatha-Carlisle has been blessed in many ways by the community, especially during these difficult times where the challenges of COVID-19 have impacted us, our clients and how we provide our services.
When COVID-19 became prevalent, we had to change how we serve our clients. However, we have been able to continue providing all of our same services to them, in a slightly different way. Because of the generosity of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County; and those who provided funds for the Carlisle Area Emergency Relief Fund (CAERF); we were able to purchase laptop computers and supporting technology that will allow our team to video-conference with clients and partners; and also to work remotely. We are able to continue our life-changing work.
For those of you who don’t know about us, Maranatha-
Carlisle is a nonprofit organization that is funded in part by the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, the Partnership for Better Health, and many other generous donors. We are a 501.c.3 organization, serving as a financial management agency. We assist those who are most vulnerable in our community, or who are in financial crisis; by providing them with financial management services.
The goal is to enable our clients to achieve and maintain financial stability while living independently. Many of our clients have a very limited income, and with the Maranatha team managing their money wisely, they can focus on the important things that enhance their quality of life.
By ensuring sound financial management, risks for other problems/crises that might occur (evictions/homelessness, repossessions, legal concerns) are drastically reduced.
We deeply appreciate all who contributed to the CAERF fund for purposes of helping the United Way partner agencies adapt to the challenges of COVID19.
Kim Strizzi
Executive Director
