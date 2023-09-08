I always thought writing a letter to the editor to be a waste of time; who cares what I or anyone else has to say? Everyone has an opinion. And, in this day and age, we are bombarded by so many quick and easy communication platforms allowing those who perhaps shouldn’t be heard to be heard ad nauseum. I have never written a letter to the editor, until now.

I’ve always done my civic duty and voted. I learned as much as I could about the candidates running at the time and made informed decisions at the poll. I’ve never voted a straight ticket. I’m not as concerned with political affiliation as I am the character of the candidate and how they will conduct themselves and, in this case, the business of my county.

This is what brings me to the reason for this letter. Gary Eichelberger thinks it’s okay to call a female candidate “Princess.” That comment made on LinkedIn took me aback and doesn’t sit well with me. He said he has a lawsuit prepared against her for “crossing the line of defamation for political purposes.” Why and at whose expense? And he has his “finger on the trigger;” very threatening language. You could even say frightening.

Rather than rely on his record and vision for the county in this election year, he chooses to name call and disparage other candidates. These are behaviors of Gary Eichelberger’s that are so far afield from a commissioner’s civic responsibilities. It is simply childish. They are representative of the actions of a career politician. I’ve had enough of this guy wasting county resources on personal vendettas.

Elizabeth Grassmyer

Lower Allen Township