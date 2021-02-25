Letter: Apologizing for history

In the Feb. 12 Sentinel article “Honor origins, council urged” the Borough Council is being urged to acknowledge that Native American tribes once lived on the land where Carlisle is situated. Additionally, in the same article the council is being encouraged to apologize for “violence” at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

1. Cumberland County was founded in 1750 and Carlisle was founded in 1751 — 270 years ago. The founding involved the British Empire, numerous negotiations between the Penn Family and rival Native American tribes, traders, Colony of Pennsylvania, Quakers, Scots-Irishmen, and French intervention. It is admirable to teach local history but apologizing for the failures of the people involved that are long gone is presumptuous and should not be pursued.

2. The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was established in 1879 and ended in 1918. The founder, Capt. Pratt, was an idealist who believed Native Americans should have the rights of all Americans and the right to assimilate and become citizens. He believed education was the key. The Indian School was a federal program that was situated in Carlisle because Carlisle Barracks was not being utilized in 1879. The school had over 10,000 (+) students to include Jim Thorpe, Gus Welch, and Frank Mount Pleasant (Also a Dickinson graduate). For the Carlisle Borough to apologize for the school is in my view misguided. Again the borough is apologizing for other peoples “sins” who are dead and for a program that was not its own.