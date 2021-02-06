Letter: Another step - acknowledge indigenous land in Carlisle

Dear Editor:

As Carlisle Borough has shown, it is dedicated to acknowledging to violent parts of the past. This last fall they publicly apologized for discrimination against Black people in the Borough and specifically acknowledged Lincoln Cemetery as a site that was neglected by the borough. Folks from across the community are working to honor this space and are working to make our community more equitable.

During the council meeting where the apology was issued, it became clear that the borough wants to embody the values it holds. I want to propose another way to do that, by acknowledging indigenous land of the Susquehannoc, the Lenni Lenape and the Shawnee as well as the indigenous children from around the nation who were sent here to have their culture, religion, language and identities stripped from them violently at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

Having a land acknowledgement that includes this information at the beginning of every council meeting, similar to how the pledge of allegiance is read at every meeting, would allow us to continue honoring histories of racism in the borough as well as increasing awareness of racism of the past and continuing to learn to be anti-racist in the present and future.