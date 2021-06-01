Letter: Another no vote for Perry

Dear Editor:
Rep. Scott Perry added another “no” vote to his record. This time on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill. "... No one deserves any more protection or prosecution than another," Perry said. But Perry is OK with a certain minority group receiving more hate and violence than another?
During the pandemic, more than 6,500 incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported across the country, according to Stop AAPI Hate, including violent crimes. The origin of these attacks stems in part from the former president’s comments about the source of the virus.
Of the 20 Pennsylvania U.S. Senate and members of Congress, Mr. Perry was the only no vote. Let’s not be too surprised. Perry has been a nay sayer for quite some time. He previously voted against The Defense Appropriations Act and the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act. After the insurrection on Jan. 6, Perry moved to decertify Pennsylvania's electoral votes, perpetuating former President Donald Trump's unproven claims of a stolen election.
The “Big Lie” lives, thanks to Scott Perry and public servants like him. And so too does the right to hate, as his recent Facebook post naming certain Democratic female congress members of color as the “Hamas Caucus'' demonstrates. What a disgrace!
He evidently feels his re-election is hate-proof. PA State Rep. Patty Kim differs: "... He won by 25,958 in his last election. He has 28,297 Asian-Americans in the district, including me.”
Bill Turner
Carlisle