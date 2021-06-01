Letter: Another no vote for Perry

Dear Editor:

Rep. Scott Perry added another “no” vote to his record. This time on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill. "... No one deserves any more protection or prosecution than another," Perry said. But Perry is OK with a certain minority group receiving more hate and violence than another?

During the pandemic, more than 6,500 incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported across the country, according to Stop AAPI Hate, including violent crimes. The origin of these attacks stems in part from the former president’s comments about the source of the virus.