Letter: Another leftist hoax

In the Jan. 15 publication, there are two letters to the editor, both refer to our country as a democracy. The country is not a democracy, we are a constitutional republic.

Both make reference to Jan. 6 as an "insurrection." Past commentaries in The Sentinel and other papers, on websites and major networks mention five people died to give the impression the protesters killed people. Rarely a commentary explains the five deaths.

Only one person was shot that day, killed by a Capitol Police Officer; he shot Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed female veteran. Another person died of a heart attack. According to Roger Kimball's article in the Hillsdale College publication IMPRIMIS, a video shows police pushed protesters on top of Roseanne Boyland and stopped protesters from pulling her out. Another protester died of a stroke. The police officer killed by a fire extinguisher is a false story, died from natural causes a day later. No protesters were charged with a gun crime because they had no guns.

People tend to repeat what the corrupt media feeds them. So what we have is a so-called insurrection where people with flagpoles and cardboard signs are trying to take over the country.

Richard J. Vrabel

Boiling Springs

