Letter: An ugly practice
Letter: An ugly practice

Dear Editor:

Abortion! An ugly name for a most ugly practice. The practice is not between a woman and a piece of tissue but between a human being inside a woman’s body, her own child.

A permanent solution for a temporary situation. The aftereffects leave a woman sad and many other symptoms. Democrats in their plank state that abortion is only a harmless procedure. What about a pre-born child who immediately goes to God’s throne room never to walk to walk on this earth?

Pro life or pro choice, which is God’s will? God will forgive a woman who repents and turns to Him, sincerely.

Nancy K Schwartz

Boiling Springs

