Letter: An overdue rebuke

Finally someone of authority in the Republican Party is rebuking the Republican National Committee for censuring GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection investigation. They are two of only a few Republicans who have shown the courage and integrity to get to the bottom of the assault on the Capitol. The committee is systematically gathering and following the evidence of what led to the national travesty that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. The Republican leadership has tried to sabotage the investigation by putting forth the likes of Jim Jordon and Matt Gaetz to be on the committee—members who themselves are likely to be implicated by the investigation. They have also tried to change the narrative and make us not believe what we all saw with our own eyes that day. That the riot was a peaceful demonstration. That then President Trump and his cronies did not try to undermine the election results and subvert the Constitution. That they did not send a mob of MAGA supporters to assault the Capitol to stop the election certification. By not supporting the Big Lie and serving on the Jan. 6 Committee, Cheney and Kinzinger should be getting the Medal of Freedom instead of a letter of censure. Thankfully, after a year of silence, Mitch McConnell is finally speaking truth to lies. Hopefully, his actions will give courage to other Republicans who have stayed silent out of fear of Trump and his hold on the base.