Letter: An open letter to the former president - and his followers

Mr. Past President,

Have you no conscience? Hundreds of thousands of innocent people died while you denied the severity of COVID-19 or offered ridiculous “remedies” like the injecting of bleach. You made no effort to require vital defense methods like masks and social distancing, and you mocked or ignored medical experts who could have helped us.

In my area, yard signs read “We support our police.” They often are paired with Trump signs. But it was you who sat and watched TV coverage of Capitol police being beaten by a violent mob carrying Trump signs, neo-Nazi flags and confederate flags. These people were the angry mob you lied to, spurred on by your cry of “Fight like hell!”

Today we continue to face the rage of your followers as they refuse to wear masks and refuse to get vaccinated. This angry, lied-to group trash-talks our teachers, school administrators and school board members, all of whom are trying valiantly to keep our children safe, healthy and in class.

Is lying about losing an election worth trampling on the rule of law, abusing our shared democracy and disregarding those hurt or killed in the process? Do your followers truly want an ego-driven dictatorship rather than a democracy - a dictator who stands by and lets his people die for his end-game?

I want the very best democratic future for my family and yours. I want all of our citizens to have hope and a vision of the democracy so many heroic, selfless people fought and died for. Let’s find the ways we can preserve and build back what we all value and care deeply about. The time is now to take up the call to unite for our precious - and fragile - democracy.

Jill Sunday Bartoli

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0