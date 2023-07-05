During my 30 years on active duty in the U.S. Army, I had the pleasure of serving with some of our country's finest young men and women. They chose to serve for a cause greater than themselves. They were a constant reminder of what is good about this country. This weekend as we approached our nation's 247th birthday, I was reminded that although it seems that the media focuses more on negative news, our country still has a lot to be proud of. On Saturday evening, 86 teenagers and their chaperones stopped at Saint Patrick Church to attend Mass and remain overnight in the Parish Activity Center. They belong to Saint Thecla Catholic Church in Pembroke, Massachusetts. They were returning from having spent a week in Appalachia doing service projects. Of course, they could have chosen to spend that week enjoying time at a pool or other fun activities, but instead they chose to help those less fortunate than themselves. These trips to Appalachia for the youth from Pembroke have become an annual tradition, as has the practice of Saint Patrick Church welcoming them and hosting their overnight stay and providing them with a place to sleep, food, drinks and snacks before they head home on Sunday. It was great to see that our country continues to produce young men and women willing to serve others. God bless them and God Bless America!