Letter: American exceptionalism

In the last century, American exceptionalism became a descriptor, a positive affirmation, a national identity. We were the can-do country, the largest and most powerful democracy, the model for the rest of the world to follow.

What has happened? Yes, we are exceptional. Only in America do we have more guns, more gun violence, and more deaths from guns than any civilized country on the planet. We have a medical system in our country that is fragmented, profit-driven and greedy, class-based and dysfunctional, so lacking and expensive compared to countries with universal health care. We have unregulated capitalism concentrating wealth and resources in a small percentage of the population – a class or caste system that has become more defining and limiting. We have divisiveness more distinct than we had in the run-up to the Civil War. We have had an insurrection and attempt to overthrow our democracy, an attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power. Who are we?

Every human institution has its flaws, its failings, its shortcomings, its faults. But the Constitution has articulated and enshrined the best in human beings, has asked us to be the best Americans we can be. We have to live up to that. We have been working toward that for over 200 years and slowly getting there.

Lately, though, in the last five years, it seems we have regressed. And on Jan. 6, we came perilously close to losing this democracy. Yes, who are we at this moment in time? The lights in that shining city on the hill are dimming, disappearing behind heavy curtains and cracked windows. Only we, you and I, can shine again.

Anthony Bosak

South Middleton Township