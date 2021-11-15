 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: American Education Week

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

To the Editor:

With American Education Week upon us, I want to take a moment to recognize everyone who makes Pennsylvania’s public schools terrific.

That includes the educators and support professionals in our schools as well as the parents, guardians and community leaders who partner with them. When it comes to educating the next generation of Pennsylvanians, we’re all in it together — and we all have a role to play.

The wonderful thing about our public schools is that every day the door is open to children of all backgrounds, abilities and incomes. Dedicated professionals are there ready to help those students tackle tough challenges and succeed.

Over the past 20 months, educators have also partnered with school counselors, nurses, psychologists and social workers to address the mental health needs of students who have struggled as a result of the pandemic.

Please join me during American Education Week Nov. 15-19 in saying thank you to the educators and support staff in your community schools.

And let me say thank you for supporting Pennsylvania’s schools and educators, especially during these challenging times. Our schools couldn’t do all that they do without your support.

People are also reading…

Rich Askey

President of the Pennsylvania State Education Association

Harrisburg

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to support DSP system

Letter: Time to support DSP system

Imagine you were born with an intellectual disability and were dependent on others for your care and well-being. Now imagine that there was a …

Letter: Running for school board

Letter: Running for school board

I am Dr. David Miller. In November I’ll be on the ballot for one of the four Carlisle Area School District school director positions. I mentio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News