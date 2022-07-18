 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Amendment addresses abortion funding

  • Updated
Dear Editor:

Much misinformation is being circulated about a Constitutional Amendment which is contained in PA Senate Bill 106.

The amendment would simply state that there is no Constitutional right to taxpayer funding of abortion and would keep abortion out of the PA Constitution.

It would ensure that the people, through their duly elected representatives, decide abortion policy, rather than the courts through judicial fiat.

The amendment empowers the people to make important decisions about Commonwealth law by allowing them to vote on the measure once it has passed the PA House of Representatives and PA Senate in two consecutive sessions. It has already passed the legislature this session.

The amendment protects taxpayers and the democratic process and therefore should be approved.

Maria Gallagher

Legislative Director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation

