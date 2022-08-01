Letter: Amazed by camp children

For years I've had the great good fortune to volunteer at the Summer Program for Youth (SPY). The first five or six years, I interacted with young students coming to camp for fun, frolic and to spend time with friends. As volunteer instructors, we’ve done reading, writing and journaling with the kids. Some of my fellow volunteers have taught the first, second and third graders to illustrate their work.

This year, in addition to those young students, we had the opportunity to interact with kids finishing their elementary education. Aged 10 through 13, these older SPY campers shattered my expectations.

The kids weren't just polite and kind (as we'd all hope kids in a structured camp setting would be to visiting adults) they also shone with talent and creativity. Student after student wrote or illustrated stories to share during summer vacation – a time when most kids would rather not.

SPY's administration, from the camp counselors to the executive director, Jeanna Som, encourage the greatness in these kids - and it shows.

I don't know who to congratulate more: the Carlisle area school departments that have taught these kids through the school year - equipping them with the skills on display at SPY, the volunteers who work daily to make healthy nutritious meals for the children, the counselors and staff who patiently bring these children forward to learn even more in their summer down time, or the parents who prioritize camp and make sure their kids attend.

SPY is a treasure made for children, guaranteed to enrich their lives. Today was my last day volunteering this summer, and I'm already anxious for next year!

Pat LaMarche

Carlisle