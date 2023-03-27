The Alzheimer's Association’s 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report reveals the Alzheimer's and dementia caregiver burden continues to grow in Pennsylvania. Today, there are over 400,000 family members and friends serving as unpaid dementia caregivers in the commonwealth providing 464 million hours of unpaid care, valued at $10.7 billion.

Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers face unique challenges. They report higher rates of chronic conditions including stroke, heart disease, diabetes and cancer compared to non-caregivers. In Pennsylvania, 56% of caregivers reported having at least one of these chronic conditions.

The prevalence of depression is higher among dementia caregivers (30%-40%) when compared to caregivers for other conditions, such as schizophrenia (20%) or stroke (19%). In Pennsylvania, 22% of caregivers reported depression.

I call on all state policymakers and community leaders to implement immediate actions to support family caregivers across Pennsylvania. We must establish and fund a public health infrastructure for Alzheimer’s, and highlight the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides support for all caregivers through our 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900, and our website alz.org/pa. Now is the time to join together as we look for a better future of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.

Clayton Jacobs

Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter