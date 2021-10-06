 Skip to main content
Letter: Alumni, not 'victims'
Letter: Alumni, not 'victims'

Alumni, not 'victims'

Mayor Tim Scott has issued a proclamation to honor and remember the “survivors and victims” of institutions such as the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. Survivors and victims should certainly be honored and remembered, but some graduates and alumni of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School would dispute that characterization.

Jim Thorpe, of Sac and Fox roots, got his start there. He won multiple Olympic gold medals in track and field, became a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and was voted the Greatest Athlete of the 20th Century.

Dennison Wheelock, an Oneida, was an athlete and musician at the school. Wheelock went on to success as a cornetist, composer, and conductor. He was director of a renowned band that toured widely and performed his symphony, “Aboriginal Suite,” in Carnegie Hall. The band was about to tour Europe, but that was canceled due to the death of his infant son. James Wheelock (Dennison’s brother) was also a musician and bandmaster at the school. The Wheelock Bandstand on Carlisle Barracks, named after them, is the site of the U.S. Army War College graduation ceremony each year.

Students at the Carlisle Indian School left many positive reminiscences. Rather than seeing themselves as victims, some Native American youths actively sought to attend the Carlisle Indian Industrial School because of the opportunities it presented.

Although it is currently fashionable to condemn the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, there is another side to the story Sentinel readers deserve to hear.

Cloyd Gatrell

Carlisle

