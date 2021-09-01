Letter: All in or all out

All in or all out

Jake Corman, Senate President Pro Tempore, has made clear his take on school district mask mandates and the 2020 election. He has said that mask mandates should be left up to the individual school districts and not the Legislature. On the other hand, although the individual voting districts decided the winner of the 2020 election, he wants the Legislature to go in to do an audit. I find it interesting he has a hands-off and a hands-on take in these matters. A statewide mask mandate for school districts could save students, parents, grandparents, friends, neighborhoods, money and even lawmakers. An audit for the 2020 election will cost us (not the Senate) millions of dollars, loss of faith in our voting system, loss of faith in our lawmakers, and wind up with the same results as before.