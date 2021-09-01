 Skip to main content
Letter: All in or all out
Letter: All in or all out

All in or all out

Jake Corman, Senate President Pro Tempore, has made clear his take on school district mask mandates and the 2020 election. He has said that mask mandates should be left up to the individual school districts and not the Legislature. On the other hand, although the individual voting districts decided the winner of the 2020 election, he wants the Legislature to go in to do an audit. I find it interesting he has a hands-off and a hands-on take in these matters. A statewide mask mandate for school districts could save students, parents, grandparents, friends, neighborhoods, money and even lawmakers. An audit for the 2020 election will cost us (not the Senate) millions of dollars, loss of faith in our voting system, loss of faith in our lawmakers, and wind up with the same results as before.

There was a saying from a “Star Trek” movie, “The Wrath Of Khan”: “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the needs of the one,” which is applicable for school districts. On the other hand, Mr. Corman has reversed that saying for the 2020 election. He’s saying, “The wants of the one [Trump] outweigh the wants of the few [Supreme Court] or the wants of the many [majority of voters].” He said he’s talked to various people and voters suspicious of the 2020 election. If you go to the right areas, you will always find someone to agree with you. I think he went to the state of “Trump-Tucky” instead of Pennsylvania.

With the windmills that Jake Corman is fighting, he should not be called the Senate President Pro Tempore. He should be called the Senate President Ill Tempered.

Chris Smith

Upper Allen Township

