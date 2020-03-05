Letter: Affordable prescription drugs

It is common knowledge that prescription drug prices are so high that many people have to decide between purchasing the medicine they need to stay alive and the food they need to live. Many others cannot afford their medicine at all. At last, steps are being taken to do something about this situation. Rep. Dan Frankel (D, 23rd Dist.) has introduced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act, HB 2212, which creates a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Pennsylvania to protect us from out-of-control drug prices.