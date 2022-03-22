Letter: Advocate for equality for all

Chambersburg's nondiscrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ people was recently rescinded, sending a message of hate and inequality to everyone who believes that love is love and our human rights should apply no matter who you are.

Join local advocates and supporters from across PA in Chambersburg at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 for Trans Day of Visibility to send the message loud and clear: everyone belongs here, and Chambersburg deserves equality for all.

We're meeting at the public fountain in front of the Franklin County Visitor's Bureau and Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg. This ever so important event is hosted by the Pa. Coalition for Trans Youth along with Franklin County Coalition for Progress.

Janelle Kayla Crossley

Upper Frankford Township

