 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Advocate for equality for all

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Chambersburg's nondiscrimination ordinance protecting LGBTQ people was recently rescinded, sending a message of hate and inequality to everyone who believes that love is love and our human rights should apply no matter who you are.

Join local advocates and supporters from across PA in Chambersburg at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 for Trans Day of Visibility to send the message loud and clear: everyone belongs here, and Chambersburg deserves equality for all.

We're meeting at the public fountain in front of the Franklin County Visitor's Bureau and Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg. This ever so important event is hosted by the Pa. Coalition for Trans Youth along with Franklin County Coalition for Progress.

Janelle Kayla Crossley

Upper Frankford Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Give local police radar

Letter: Give local police radar

I read the other day that Cumberland County and PennDOT were looking at installing barriers on I-81 in an attempt to reduce the number of acci…

Letter: Poor planning behind issue

Letter: Poor planning behind issue

This longtime observer of the Carlisle Area School District once again notes a proposal to use modulars as solutions to a problem which would …

Letter: How will we respond?

Letter: How will we respond?

The fabric of our common humanity has been viciously ruptured. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine tears at the essential norms of civilization: freed…

Letter: Fight for our future

Letter: Fight for our future

High prices at the pump, floods, fires and insect infestations. Our national security, the health of our ecosystem and our children’s future a…

Letter: Time to see bigger picture

Letter: Time to see bigger picture

During the pandemic, we drew our circle closer. We were naturally protective of our own health and safety and of those closest to us. Our pers…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News