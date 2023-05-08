In response to the April 19 letter from a reader endorsing advanced recycling as an effective solution to the prolific problem of plastic pollution, I want to make readers aware that advanced or chemical “recycling” is glorified incineration. The petrochemical industry has renamed it to avoid complying with the safety regulations under waste management but includes old toxic processes such as pyrolysis and gasification. For 50+ years, we have been unable to “recycle” our way out of the 8.3 billion tons of plastic created. Less than 6% of plastics are recycled. Chemical recycling only promotes the plastic recycling myth while exacerbating negative human and environmental health consequences.

The Encina Chemical Recycling plant does not address the current production of single-use plastic (SUP), no less the projected forecast of doubling single-use plastic by 2034.

Advanced recycling releases hazardous chemicals, including benzene, toluene and xylene, as well as other toxins and greenhouse gas emissions. This plant will not decrease the petrochemical buildout or the current ramping up of production.

The $1.1 billion price tag is an astronomical amount to create 70 permanent (promised) jobs for products that do not factor in health-care expenses, human and environmental harms, and related deaths.

We must invest that money in a reuse economy to create safer and plentiful jobs. The National Reuse Network is an organization that supports innovative companies like Re:Dish, Loliware, Sway, Ecovative, Ecosoul, CircularWare and r.Cup, to make a regenerative economy reality. The ReCircCirculation Project is an example of a city making reuse a reality.

Passing repair laws, deposit return systems for beverage containers, and extended producer responsibility laws are just some policies that will move us toward a healthy, thriving future.

Tamela Trussell

Carlisle/founder of Move Past Plastic